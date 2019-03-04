Politics Buhari Campaign Organisation reports Atiku to EU, AU over ‘undemocratic tendencies’ – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) has written to the international community to caution the presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

Specifically, the presidential campaign group petitioned the European Union (EU) and the African Union (AU). The group urged them to prevail upon Atiku to …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2EJxqhU

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top