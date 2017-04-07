Nigeria's ex Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Dele Ezeoba, has forfeited the N1.83 billion seized from him by the EFCC to the Muhammadu Buhari government. Justice Muslim Sule Hassan gave the order at a Federal High Court in Lagos following EFCC's application in pursuant of section 17 of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act 2006. EFCC said the seized money was diverted from the coffers of the Nigerian Navy while Ezeoba was in office. Ezeoba reportedly opened an account for a company named Aquila Leasing Limited using a different name, Chukwuka Onwuchekwa, as the disguised Managing Director of the leasing company. In a desperate move to cover his crime, the suspect entered into a supposed Memorandum of Understanding to buy Aquila’s shares from the said Onwuchekwa. A look into the books of the Nigerian Navy while he was in office was said to have led to the discovery of his crime. Earlier, the EFCC had secured a temporary forfeiture of the N1.8 billion but yesterday were able to secure a permanent forfeiture in court.