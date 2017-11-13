Submit Post Advertise

Politics Buhari Commences 2-Day Visit To South-east

    President Muhammadu Buhari will tomorrow (Tuesday) commence a two-day visit to South-eastern part of the country to commission some projects and flyovers.

    The President will visit Ebonyi and end its visitation to Anambra on Wednesday.

    The Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi last week told state house correspondents that the people of the state are “fully prepared” to receive the president.

    He said Buhari would commission some projects carried out by his administration during the visit, including roads and flyovers.
     
