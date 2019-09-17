President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned drone attacks on two major oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.
The pre-dawn strikes, which happened on Saturday, knocked out more than half of crude output from the world’s top exporter – five per cent of the global oil supply – and cut …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/34QWbDO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The pre-dawn strikes, which happened on Saturday, knocked out more than half of crude output from the world’s top exporter – five per cent of the global oil supply – and cut …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/34QWbDO
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[1]