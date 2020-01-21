President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), over the Supreme Court judgements that upheld the elections of governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday.
The president, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on …
