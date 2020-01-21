Politics Buhari congratulates APC, Ganduje, Lalong over Supreme Court verdicts – Pulse Nigeria

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated his party, All Progressives Congress (APC), over the Supreme Court judgements that upheld the elections of governors Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Simon Lalong of Plateau on Monday.

The president, in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on …

ganduje.JPG

Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2G9AaFe

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top