President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of Mali, Ibrahim Keita, and his Zimbabwean counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on their election victories.
The President rejoiced with both leaders on behalf of the Nigerian Government and its people, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2Pzal53
Get More Nigeria Political News
The President rejoiced with both leaders on behalf of the Nigerian Government and its people, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and …
Read more via Channels Television – https://ift.tt/2Pzal53
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[104]