President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the State of Israel on his victory in the parliamentary election.
Buhari in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2UUQD9w
Get More Nigeria Political News
Buhari in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Sunday, …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2UUQD9w
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[73]