President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday extended his vacation indefinitely preventing his return to Nigeria. According to the President’s Spokesperson, Femi Adesina, the president had planned to return to Abuja on Sunday evening but was advised to complete the test cycle before returning. However, SaharaReporters gathered that the president might need to remain in London for as long as four months to resolve a myriad of medical issues confronting the aging Nigerian leader. The sources revealed that Mr. Buhari requires a major surgery that would force him to miss work for at least four months, but his kitchen cabinet members have refused to let him go for such a prolonged period due to the fear of him losing influence and power. The statement issued by Mr. Adesina was silent on the exact date of the president's return.