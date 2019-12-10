Metro Buhari & daughter Hanan Celebrate as she graduates First Class from Ravensbourne University – BellaNaija

#1
A few days ago, Aisha Buhari was joined by families, friends, and well-wishers to celebrate the convocation ceremony of their daughter, Aisha Hanan Buhari. Hanan Buhari graduated with a first-class in Photography from Ravensbourne University. Buhari who was probably absent from the occasion because he was on official duties in …

Buhari family.jpg

Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2Pz8gH9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[84]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top