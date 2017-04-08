Submit Post Advertise

Politics Buhari Declares Mondays, Wednesdays As 'Made-in-Nigeria Dress Day'

Discussion in 'Political News' started by RemmyAlex, Apr 8, 2017 at 8:49 PM.

    President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has approved the adoption of Mondays and Wednesdays every week, as Made-in-Nigeria Dress Days across the country.

    The approval was contained in a letter from the Federal Ministry of Information & Culture, dated 4th April, 2017, and addressed to the Executive Secretary of National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO), Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma.

    buhari medical trip.jpg

    Reacting to the Government’s approval for Made-in-Nigeria Dress Days, the Executive Secretary of NICO, Dr. Barclays Foubiri Ayakoroma, told NICO News that, for him, it is one major breakthrough so far recorded by his administration in the Institute.

    - TVC
     
    we are hungry,we don't need this holiday
     
