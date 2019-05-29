Featured Thread #1
President Muhammadu Buhari has in compliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), with no significant changes in assets as declared in 2015, when he said he had N30m, five homes and 270 heads of …
