The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari has defeated the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Kano State with over 1,073,195 margin.
The Collation Officer for the Presidential election in Kano, Magaji Garba, announced this on Tuesday following the collation of the …
Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SsFgAa
