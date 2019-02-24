Politics Buhari defeats Atiku with wide margin at Governor Badaru’s polling unit in Jigawa – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The All Progressives Congress, APC, has got higher votes with wider margin against the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, at the poling unit of the Jigawa state Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar.

DAILY POST visited some of the poling units in Jigawa State including the Governor’s Babura Arewa …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Xo03IG

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[101]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top