Buhari donates 22 cows to military officers in Katsina, returns to Abuja - New Telegraph

President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday donated 22 cows to military officers serving in Katsina and his home town, Daura, Katsina State, before returning to Abuja after eight days working visit. According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari donated five cows each to the Brigade and Air...
