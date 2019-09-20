Politics Buhari fails to renew Fowler’s tenure, names new FIRS chairman - The Cable

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Muhammad Nami to replace Babatunde Fowler as chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Fowler, whose tenure ended on Monday, was confirmed for a four-year tenure by the senate on December 9, 2015.
He is expected to hand over to the most senior director on the board until the senate confirms Nami as FIRS chairman and the new board.


advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
