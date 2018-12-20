Politics Buhari Finally Admits There Is Fuel Subsidy In Billions of Naira – OluFamous.Com

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari says the federal government has set aside N305 billion or $1 billion for fuel subsidy payments in the 2019 budget.

Speaking to the joint session of the national assembly on Wednesday in Abuja, the president said the amount will be used to cater for NNPC “under-recoveries”.“We …



Read more via OluFamous.Com – https://ift.tt/2ECUFvn

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top