Ali Ndume, the lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, says he sought the permission of President Muhammadu Buhari to run for Senate President, long before the February 23 elections.
He also said he did not rebuff any persuasion from Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice-President, to abandon his ambition in …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2veS6Jk
Get More Nigeria Political News
He also said he did not rebuff any persuasion from Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice-President, to abandon his ambition in …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2veS6Jk
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[6]