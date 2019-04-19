Politics Buhari Gave Me Go-ahead To Run For Senate Presidency Long Before Elections, Says Ndume – Sahara Reporters

#1
Ali Ndume, the lawmaker representing Borno South senatorial district, says he sought the permission of President Muhammadu Buhari to run for Senate President, long before the February 23 elections.

He also said he did not rebuff any persuasion from Yemi Osinbajo, Nigeria’s Vice-President, to abandon his ambition in …



Read more via Sahara Reporters – http://bit.ly/2veS6Jk

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[6]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top