Featured Thread #1
President Muhammadu Buhari has given reasons he declined assent to five bills from the National Assembly. DAILY POST recalls that Buhari on Wednesday in a letter to the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, read at plenary declined assent to five bills. The newly rejected bills included: …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Tm9Mwb
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2Tm9Mwb
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[162]