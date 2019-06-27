advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Politics Buhari govt has driven 100m Nigerians into abject poverty – Timi Frank backs Sanusi

Timi Frank, former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has reacted to remark credited to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II that Nigeria was on the threshold of bankruptcy, following unfavourable economic policies by the Federal Government. Frank said the President Muhammadu …

