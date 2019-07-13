Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo has said the present administration has invested N900 billion in the power sector since its assumption of office in 2015.
Osinbajo stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien on Friday in Asaba, NAN reports. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2lbC0hD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Osinbajo stated this when he paid a courtesy visit on the Asagba of Asaba, Prof. Chike Edozien on Friday in Asaba, NAN reports. …
Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2lbC0hD
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[92]