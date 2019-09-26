Business Buhari govt reveal plan to make fuel cheaper, reduce price to N97 per liter - Daily Post

The Federal Government has revealed plans to make fuel cheaper by providing alternative petrol, Compressed Natural Gas, CNG, for the common man.
Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva disclosed that the proposed CNG will cost between N95 to N97 per litre.
Addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, Sylva also promised that the Petroleum Industry Bill(PIB) will be passed before May 29, 2020.


