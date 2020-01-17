Business Buhari govt reveals date 7.5% VAT will take effect – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Mrs Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning has disclosed that the implementation of Value Added Tax (VAT) increase from five per cent to 7.5 per cent will take effect from Feb. 1.

Ahmed said this during the inauguration of the Chairman and Board …

zainab.JPG

Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NyMVgK

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[51]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top