Business Buhari govt to release N30 billion for digital switch over – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says the Federal Government is working on releasing N30 billion to boost the process of Digital Switch Over (DSO) in the country.

The Director-General of the NBC, Ishaq Kawu, told newsmen in Lagos on Friday that the money would be released in …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2HBdXl2

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top