Buhari govt told to stop BBNaija 2019 reality show immediately – Daily Post Nigeria

The Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has attacked the government of President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the Big Brother Naija reality TV show go on.

The Islamic group labelled the show being aired on national television as ‘immoral, dangerous and Bohemian.’ BB Naija, is currently making waves in …

Daily Post Nigeria

