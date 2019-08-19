JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics Buhari has not protected North’s interest – Shettima – Newtelegraph

#1
Alhaji Yerima Shettima is the President of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum (AYCF) and Convener of the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG).

In this interview with TEMITOPE OGUNBANKE, he speaks on call for revolution in Nigeria, insecurity and the 2023 presidency, among other issues...

shettima.JPG

Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/33GqSet

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[79]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top