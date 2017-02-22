Nigeria- Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign organization, Femi Fani-Kayode in a press conference yesterday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to force a dying man into office to achieve ulterior motives. According to him, leaders of the APC know that its Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari has “prostate cancer, acute asthma and that he suffers from dementia” and as such wouldn’t last long in office if elected. “The script is simple: given the questionable health of General Buhari, Senator Tinubu who is desperate to be president for his own selfisfh reasons will simply bid his time in the evil expectation that General Buhari will not be able to go the whole hog,” Fani-Kayode said. “Becoming the vice president is not the destination but becoming the president! The agenda of the cabal within the APC is with the perceived health challenges of General Buhari. They have told themselves in hushed tones that he has prostate cancer, acute asthma and that he suffers from dementia. All structures around Buhari are all Tinubu’s structures. All the actors around Buhari that are driving his campaign behind the scenes are all Tinubu’s men,” the PDP spokesperson continued. “Most of the covert funding for this campaign comes from Tinubu’s friend outside the country and from Tinubu himself. So, if he becomes President, Buhari will become virtually incapacitated and he will not be the one running the government. Those behind this plan would now be waiting for Buhari to pass on. That is what Tinubu want to do to the North and to Nigeria,”Fani-Kayode said “Our candid advice to General Buhari is: Watch your back,” he concluded. #FFK #Buhari #Tinubu #Nigeria