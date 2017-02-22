Submit Post Advertise

Politics Buhari Has Prostrate Cancer, Acute Asthma & Suffers From Dementia - FFK

Discussion in 'Political News' started by Lequte, Feb 28, 2015. Views count: 12874

  1. Lequte

    Lequte Scientist Curators

    Nigeria- Spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign organization, Femi Fani-Kayode in a press conference yesterday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of trying to force a dying man into office to achieve ulterior motives.

    According to him, leaders of the APC know that its Presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari has “prostate cancer, acute asthma and that he suffers from dementia” and as such wouldn’t last long in office if elected.

    “The script is simple: given the questionable health of General Buhari, Senator Tinubu who is desperate to be president for his own selfisfh reasons will simply bid his time in the evil expectation that General Buhari will not be able to go the whole hog,” Fani-Kayode said.

    “Becoming the vice president is not the destination but becoming the president! The agenda of the cabal within the APC is with the perceived health challenges of General Buhari. They have told themselves in hushed tones that he has prostate cancer, acute asthma and that he suffers from dementia. All structures around Buhari are all Tinubu’s structures. All the actors around Buhari that are driving his campaign behind the scenes are all Tinubu’s men,” the PDP spokesperson continued.

    “Most of the covert funding for this campaign comes from Tinubu’s friend outside the country and from Tinubu himself. So, if he becomes President, Buhari will become virtually incapacitated and he will not be the one running the government. Those behind this plan would now be waiting for Buhari to pass on. That is what Tinubu want to do to the North and to Nigeria,”Fani-Kayode said

    “Our candid advice to General Buhari is: Watch your back,” he concluded.

    #FFK #Buhari #Tinubu #Nigeria

    Femi-Fani-Kayode14.jpg
     
    Lequte, Feb 28, 2015
    #1



    You may like

    Comments

  2. Le Patriot

    Le Patriot Member

    Haba. Ffk is APC trained....m not surprised he's spewing stuff like this . does he even think at all before speaking?
     
    Le Patriot, Feb 28, 2015
    #2
  3. ismail ibrahim

    ismail ibrahim New Member

    Am sure FFk is a bastard, because only bastards are set of people who don't know when to stop.
    If FFK is not mentally ill then am sure he paid his way through school if at all he attended one.
     
    ismail ibrahim, Feb 28, 2015
    #3
  4. Le Patriot

    Le Patriot Member

    Doesn't he have superiors? People who can caution him when he goes like this
     
    Le Patriot, Feb 28, 2015
    #4
  5. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    FFK.... with no evidence. They should take him to court but then they will have to disclose the status of Buhari's health. This might be the plan
     
    curator, Feb 28, 2015
    #5
  6. Le Patriot

    Le Patriot Member

    And they'd have successfully shot demselvs in d feet if GMB is found healthy.
     
    Le Patriot, Feb 28, 2015
    #6
  7. curator

    curator Administrator Curators

    True.. if he is found to be healthy. I remember some of the usual suspects like Saraki hiving assurance about Yaradua's health till the last moments.

    PDP also has a governor that has not functioned for months after a plane crash.
     
    curator, Feb 28, 2015
    #7
  8. Le Patriot

    Le Patriot Member

    Buh Bihari seems to be hiding sth...else he'd v replied.

    Hmmm
     
    Le Patriot, Feb 28, 2015
    #8
  9. Akin Abimbola

    Akin Abimbola Member

    We wish Mr President speedy recovery................Solution .....................

    MY TESTIMONY ON PROSTRATE ENLARGEMENT


    I had been suffering from prostrate enlargement for long without being aware of the sickness itself until it was diagnosed after PSA test in November 2010. I started treatment at the Nnamdi Azikwe University Teaching Hospital Nnewi (NAUTH) almost immediately. I was with catheta in December 2010. The whole experience was the most unpalatable. The discomfort and pain were enormous.

    I was being prepared for prostrate surgery but it was delayed by the medical team after discovering that I had undergone six hernia operations. The professor in charge of Urology advised that at my age (64 years) I would not survive the rigours of an open prostrate surgery. He rather advised that I should go for an un-open surgery overseas. Later I was advised that I should go to Abuja where facilities had been provided for such un-open surgery.

    So in October 2012, I relocated to Abuja found the hospital and paid initial medical bill of N800,000.00 (Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) only. I was asked to pay the balance of N750,000.00 (Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira) only. Before operation will be carried out, I was given date of Saturday, 24 November, 2012.

    While preparing for the un-open surgery and still arranging to pay the balance of the medical bill, I got a copy of BELL CHRONIC DISEASE RELIEF CATALOG OF JUNE 2011 on Monday 19th November, 2012 from a neigbour who requested me to see the section on prostrate. I did. My curiosity was raised when I read where it started “IF YOU ARE CONSIDERING SURGERY, TRY THIS FIRST”. I took the challenge, asked and paid for the tea on Monday, 19th November 2012. By Tuesday, I had started taking the tea. I continued on Wednesday and by Thursday, 22 November 2012, I had regained so much relief that I had to go to the hospital where I was awaiting un-open surgery by Saturday and requested the Doctor to remove my Catheter. He first tried to discourage me but my insistent he removed the catheter and from that day till today, I have been completely healed of my prostrate enlargement. Thank to Almighty God and thanks to the Bell Life style Products Inc. I have also spread the gospel to everyone that comes my way. Dr. Dan Nwogbo

    Federal Housing Estate, Lugbe, Abuja, Nigeria.

    For more information, please get in touch with

    To order call Akin now +2348051400850 +2347031998888

    Or 08051400850 07031998888


    Solution is

    For more information, visit





    Or shorten form

    goo.gl/xM6Olk



    PROSTRATE PROBLEM GONE

    I, Engineer Okorongu Felix, a Project Manager in a Construction Company wish to testify that on my sick bed I developed prostrate which UNTH Enugu Surgery Department booked me for surgery. On the appointed day I could not see the doctor, then I attended their appointment the second day to hear that the hospital was on strike. When I was contemplating on what to do either to go to a hospital or something else, a friend who is a lecturer in a University brought to me a dose of Bell products for prostrate (Prostrate Tea, Supreme Immune Booster, Longevity in Good Health and Bladder and Yeast) I hesitated to take them but later did. To my utmost surprise the prostrate was gone and the catheter the tube inserted in me to urinate was removed after four days. I have since then recommended this treatment to many of my friends who are singing the same success song. I thank God and Bell Lifestyle. BELLLIFESTYLE IS THE BEST INDEED. ENGINEER FELIX OKORONGU


    LEUKAMIA CANCER CELLS DISAPPEARED BY ELDER UDOSEN OKON MARCUS.

    A 17-year old boy was diagnosed and conformed of having leukemia cancer by a team of Doctors in a teaching hospital. After several dialysis and chemo-therapies there was no improvement. The parents were asked to source for about fourteen million naira for the boy’s overseas treatment, believing to be the last solution.

    Glory be to God and thanks to Doctor Theo Anucha who brought Bell Lifestyle products to Nigeria through which a staff nurse in one of the hospitals in Enugu, also a distributor of Bell Lifestyle products who got to know the family of the parents and told them of Bell Lifestyle products.

    The mother of the boy reluctantly agreed to the staff nurse’s suggestion to visit Bell shop no 58Enugufor more clarifications. The mother came to the shop with the boy, after discussing with the mother, Bell Acidic Stomach/Alkaline Balance, Supreme Immune Booster, Co-Q10, Curcumin 2000X, and a few other products were prescribed for a start. Two weeks after, the mother came for the second purchase of the products with a smile on her face, which showed that the boy was responding to treatment. To the surprise of everybody, after ten weeks the young boy came to the shop by himself jumping and jubilating with songs of praise to God for victory over his health challenges. He said that he went back to the hospital for a routine check-up, a repeat diagnoses was carried out on him of the Doctors no cancer cells were found. When asked how he feels, he said happily that he was fine.

    Currently, he is taking Bell Supreme Immune Booster only as maintenance dose. I want to say here that it is all about God who has kept solutions in nature and enabled Bell to tap from those resources for the benefit of humanity. It is also about Bell who maintained their integrity and standard in all their products.

    To order call Akin now +2348051400850 +2347031998888

    Or 08051400850 07031998888


    Solution is

    For more information, visit





    Or shorten form

    goo.gl/xM6Olk
     
    Akin Abimbola, Feb 22, 2017 at 11:39 AM
    #9
  10. Akin Abimbola

    Akin Abimbola Member

    Wish Mr President speedy recovery..................................
    This information will be very helpful. Have help a lots of cancer and other terminal health challenges people all over the world, well researched products by best brain all over the world.


    Start the year with 'GOOD QUALITY HEALTH' ....................................................



    Critical Health Challenges Prevention And Solution…..


    Good day. The information will be of tremendous importance to many most especially members……



    You do not need to go through all these

    Kidney transplant and kidney diseases

    Liver transplant and liver diseases

    Heart surgery and Heart diseases

    Neurosciences

    Spine surgery

    Trauma care

    Internal medicine & Pulmonology

    Cancer & Bone Marrow Transplantation

    Orthopedics, Joint replacement


    * A wise man prevents what a fool cures
    * The price of prevention is low but cure is high

    Sixty three pages of various testimonies mostly Nigerian

    and their phone numbers who had various serious health challenges before click the link bellow.


    I AM A CANCER SURVIVOR BY GOD’S GRACE THANK GOD FOR BELL LIFESTYLE PRODUCTS.


    DR. REMIGIUS NKEM ASHUKE (Medical Practitioner) LAGOS, NIGERIA


    It all started about February 2012 and the first symptoms I started experiencing were non-productive cough and chest pain. I consulted with consultant physicians and ENT surgeons at different hospitals and I was subjected to diverse laboratory investigations, all to no avail. I took several X-rays of the chest and did CT scan of both the chest and the neck. TB tests (acid fast bacill and gene expert), echocardiogram, FNAC (fine needle aspirate cytology) and so on, without anyone being able to make any impression that could suggest what was wrong with me. The cancer had already metastasized to other parts of my body while those investigations were being done.

    On 20th June 2013, I was rushed to LASUTH (Lagos State Teaching Hospital) medical emergency on account of severe breathlessness at about 7am. I was given emergency medications to relieve the breathlessness and from my arrival here, I began to make use of artificial oxygen which I was on for one full month, while I was being investigated by different medical teams. Within that period, I was placed on anti-TB drugs following a mentuex test that was carried out on me, which came out positive within durations of 16 minutes.

    It was when I was taken to theatre for bronchoscopy and mediasthnoscopy that the cardio-thoracid team discovered the massive metastatic tumor that had obstructed my trachea at the lower third of the trachea. I was then referred to EKO hospital Ikeja for radiotherapy, I had seven courses of radiotherapy at the hospital and I had six courses of chemotherapy at LASUTH. There was a time my platelet count dropped to one (1) and I was losing blood through my nostrils, mouth and I was urinating frank red blood. It was while I was receiving chemotherapy that a doctor friend of mine (Dr. Emmanuel Nsofor) brought Bell Supreme Immune Booster and Japanese Green Tea to me and I began to use them. It was from that moment that I stopped breaking down after every course of chemotherapy and I began to feel strong within in spite of my wasted exterior.
    Having realized the efficacy of Bell Products, I started using Curcumin 2000X as well.


    Apart from strengthening my immunity and helping me to recover from CANCER OF THE LUNGS. I have not been sick since one year ago that I started using the products inspite of the fact that I used to suffer so often from malaria before my contact with Bell Products. I sincerely thank God Who made it possible for DR THEO ANUCHA MD/CEO of Bell Lifestyle to bring the products to Nigeria.


    TESTIMONY OF NATUROPATH

    I am Roman Deguenon, Staff of BCEAO Bank, I was suffering from pain on my back at the vertebra since more than 10 years. It was paining me extremely and when I started I must suffer through for many hours. I went from Clinic to clinic, from doctor to doctor in vain. The pain was becoming atrocious and unbearable. Finally, I was obliged to adopt the bet lambo abdominal. I couldn’t seat down for long time neither stand up for long time. I was convicted to do movement only with car.


    Then one day, somebody directed me to centre of Naturopath –NGO BT- I went there and the miracle was done for me. The manager of the centre prescribed 2 BOTTLE OF SHARK CARTILAGE and before I finished the first bottle, I felt that my pains disappeared. When I finished 2 bottles, I did not feel anything again. Nowadays I don’t feel pain again at the point that I can use machine for my movement something that I couldn’t imagine in the past few months. Bell Shark Cartilage really saved me from pains. Many patients got relief by using Bell Shark Cartilage and we received multitude of testimonies for it.

    As a Manager of the centre of natural health, I think in my own opinion that Bell Shark Cartilage is the best food supplements because of several positive results (and sometimes spectacular) we get from patients after their use.

    Sabina NASS (229) 96 10 29 72 - Cotonou


    Bell products will take care of ………………….

    The products have been of great help to all serious medical challenges. Read more of various testimonies with their phone numbers of those who have been benefited from ………..

    Everyday, we receive amazing testimonials about our product efficacy. Testimonies stream in from Doctors, Pharmacists, other health Personnels, distributors, and in fact from everyone! All forms of chronic ailments bow at the feet of Bell Lifestyle products. Hundreds of Thousands of people have been helped!


    To order call Akin now +2348051400850 +2347031998888

    Or 08051400850 07031998888


    Solution is

    For more information, visit




    Or shorten form

    goo.gl/xM6Olk

    .
     
    Akin Abimbola, Feb 22, 2017 at 11:40 AM
    #10