President Muhammadu Buhari will depart Abuja for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to participate in the 30th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union (AU). The President after presiding over a Security Meeting on Thursday, also met with some members of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) led by its Chairman, Gov. Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara State. Femi Adesina, the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Thursday disclosed that the highlight of the President’s engagements during the visit would be his statements under the historic theme for the AU Summit, namely: “Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation.” “This is the first time in the 54-year history of the AU that anti-corruption will be made a theme of the gathering of the regional leaders,’’ the statement said.