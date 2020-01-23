Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has arrived Maiduguri, Borno State on a solidarity visit after Boko Haram terrorists killed 30 people few days ago.Bashir Ahmad, Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, on his twitter, said the visit was sympathise with the government and people of Borno State.Buhari arrived Nigeria today after spending five days in Ethiopia, where he paid a state visit and also attended the 33rd Ordinary summit of African Union in Addis Ababa.