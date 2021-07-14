Kayode Israel
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Buhari injected N1.1trn to reactivate economy, says Aregbesola - New Telegraph
The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, yesterday said the economic challenges facing the would have been more devastating if President Muhammadu Buhari had not injected N1.1 trillion to revitalise the economy. Aregbesola, who blamed the economic crisis on the outbreak of COVID-19, lamented...
www.newtelegraphng.com