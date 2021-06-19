Chinedu Iroka
Social Member
Curators
✅ NEW - car park, swimming pool, 24 hours light/security and more.
Buhari is making a difference with China’s assistance, says Presidency - New Telegraph
The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is making a difference in delivery of critical infrastructure in the country with assistance from China. Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this disclosure yesterday while receiving in audience the...
www.newtelegraphng.com