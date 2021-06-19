  • FOR SALE: One bedroom executive flat, Lagos, Nigeria | Get details]

Buhari is making a difference with China's assistance, says Presidency – New Telegraph


Buhari is making a difference with China’s assistance, says Presidency - New Telegraph

The Presidency has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is making a difference in delivery of critical infrastructure in the country with assistance from China. Special Adviser to the President on media and publicity, Femi Adesina, made this disclosure yesterday while receiving in audience the...
