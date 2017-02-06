Garba Shehu, senior special assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity has stated that the president is not in a hospital as being widely circulated but at the Nigerian High Commission in UK. Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Shehu said, “I just spoke to the president’s personal doctor, and he told me President Buhari is not in any serious condition as to worry about.” “He is not in hospital. He is in the residence at the Nigerian High Commission.” “He and his delegation were ready to come home today but for the delayed test result which came in today which necessitated that he delays his return. “There is nothing to worry about as far as his condition is concerned.”