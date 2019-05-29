Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will leave the country on Thursday to attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.
The president will be departing the country 24 hours after he was sworn for the second term in …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2Xcf401
Get More Nigeria Political News
The president will be departing the country 24 hours after he was sworn for the second term in …
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2Xcf401
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[23]