President Muhammadu Buhari says he has resolved to stop complaining about the problems his administration inherited when it came into office.
Buhari said he “asked for it” by relentlessly vying for office four times before emerging president in 2015.
He made the comments while speaking with a cross-section of Nigerians in Poland on the sidelines of the global summit on Climate Change.
