President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday laid into elites who he said were silent and allowed the mismanagement of Nigeria.
Buhari said this during a meeting with the Nigerian community in the United States of America on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. He …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2R8KUba
Get More Nigeria Political News
Buhari said this during a meeting with the Nigerian community in the United States of America on the sidelines of the 73rd United Nations General Assembly in New York. He …
Read more via Olisa.tv – https://ift.tt/2R8KUba
Get More Nigeria Political News