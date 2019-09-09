President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Shadrach Haruna as the new secretary of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).
Bashir Ahmad, the president’s personal assistant on new media, made the development public in a tweet posted on his Twitter handle...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Q39qOs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Bashir Ahmad, the president’s personal assistant on new media, made the development public in a tweet posted on his Twitter handle...
Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2Q39qOs
Get More Nigeria Political News
Attachments
- 17.3 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[55]