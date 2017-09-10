Submit Post Advertise

Buhari May Reshuffle Cabinet This Week

Sep 10, 2017

    President Muhammadu Buhari may effect a cabinet reshuffle at Wednesday’s federal executive council meeting.

    The expected development will see some ministers booted out of the federal cabinet.

    However, Atiku insisted that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is a coalition and that appointees have the right to keep their allegiance with whosoever they please.

    Atiku, recently elevated to the Waziri of Adamawa, disclosed that even other Ministers in the cabinet have different views and opinions as regard the 2019 presidential election.
     
