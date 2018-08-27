The Buhari Media Organisation, BMO, on Monday, rubbished the report by the United States, US, President, Donald Trump that President Muhammadu Buhari is a “lifeless President.”
BMO insisted that Buhari was fit and capable of running for the 2019 elections.
In a statement signed by the group’s Chairman and Secretary, Niyi Akinsiju and Cassidy Maduekwe, BMO noted that this was not the first time Trump was heard to make such derogatory remarks at World leaders, hence Buhari would not be distracted by such.
