Menu
Home
Trending
Forums
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
What's new
New posts
Latest activity
Ads Manager
Your Ads
Your Invoices
Create Ad
Advertisers
Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
News
Articles
Noticeboard
Videos
New posts
Search forums
Menu
Log in
Register
Home
Forums
News Hub
Political News
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Politics
Buhari Media Team Member 'Invites' Davido To Perform At Oyetola's Thanksgiving Party
Thread starter
Samguine
Start date
41 minutes ago
Tags
davido news
naija news
naija news today 280918
nairaland news
41 minutes ago
#1
Share:
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Reddit
WhatsApp
Email
Link
[0]
Post reply
Preview
Trending Posts
Metro
Wife Exposes Her Husband's Side Chick's Nude Photos On Twitter [SEE PHOTOS] -Nairaland
Started by Samguine
Today at 10:28 AM
Replies: 0
Metro News
Politics
Primate Ayodele Predicts Outcome of Osun Election - Laila's News
Started by Samguine
Yesterday at 8:18 AM
Replies: 1
Political News
Politics
Osun Decides: Buhari Congratulates APC, Oyetola On Election Victory - Channels Television
Started by Samguine
Today at 9:54 AM
Replies: 0
Political News
Metro
Photos: South African Ladies Show Off Their Boobs, Curves and Stunning Beauty as They Celebrate Heritage Day 18+ - Linda Ikeji News
Started by Samguine
Wednesday at 5:11 PM
Replies: 0
Metro News
Politics
Why I Shunned PDP’s Offer For APC’s, by Omisore - The Nation Newspapers
Started by Samguine
Yesterday at 7:51 AM
Replies: 2
Political News
Politics
Oyetola: Read Osun Governor-Elect’s Acceptance Speech - Pulse.ng
Started by Samguine
Today at 10:33 AM
Replies: 0
Political News
Politics
The Big 5: PDP rejects Oyetola’s win in Osun re-run; APC disqualifies Shittu,’Mama Taraba’ from governorship primaries – YNaija News
Started by siteadmin
Today at 7:33 AM
Replies: 0
Political News
More trending news
Sponsored Posts
Sponsored
Nigeria Independence Day 2018 Promotion – JustForex
Started by justforex
Monday at 9:39 AM
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
The 2018 GTBank Fashion Weekend Set To Hold in November
Started by Samguine
Sep 18, 2018
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
Sponsored
What Cryptocurrency Is All About And How You Can Earn It
Started by justforex
Sep 17, 2018
Replies: 0
Sponsored & PR Post
More sponsored posts
Channels
Political News
Metro News
Sports News
Entertainment News
Business News
World News
Latest Jobs
Life Articles
2
Home
Forums
News Hub
Political News
This site uses cookies to help personalise content, tailor your experience and to keep you logged in if you register.
By continuing to use this site, you are consenting to our use of cookies.
Accept
Learn more…
Top