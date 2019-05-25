President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hosted members of the Business Community and officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Iftar (Ramadan breaking of fast) at the State House, Abuja.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Secretary to …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2HWyXln
Get More Nigeria Political News
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Secretary to …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2HWyXln
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]