Politics Buhari Meets Dangote, Otedola, Others In Aso Rock – Naijaloaded

#1
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday hosted members of the Business Community and officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Iftar (Ramadan breaking of fast) at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Secretary to …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2HWyXln

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top