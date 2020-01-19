President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of condolence to the family of renowned businessman, Chief Lekan Are, who passed away on Saturday.
Buhari urged Are’s family to find solace in the good deeds and the good life lived by the departed agronomist....
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/36dSmZb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Buhari urged Are’s family to find solace in the good deeds and the good life lived by the departed agronomist....
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/36dSmZb
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]