President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday promised that his administration would evolve policies that would foster economic growth, drive industrialisation and enhance efficiency.
The president made the pledge while delivering his closing remarks at the end of a two-day presidential policy dialogue session, which lasted for over …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Guyhno
Get More Nigeria Political News
The president made the pledge while delivering his closing remarks at the end of a two-day presidential policy dialogue session, which lasted for over …
Read more via Thisdaylive – https://ift.tt/2Guyhno
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]