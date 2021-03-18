Politics Buhari: Nigeria’ll back neighbours to fight terrorism – New Telegraph News


K

Kayode Israel

Social Member
Curators
FREE Nigerian Business Directory
✅ NEW - get your business listed and your information shared across social media.
Ad
www.newtelegraphng.com

Buhari: Nigeria’ll back neighbours to fight terrorism - New Telegraph

President Muhammmadu Buhari has assured that Nigeria will stand by her neighbours in the fight against terrorism In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President gave this assurance while sympathising with Niger Republic over a massacre in Tillabei region of that country...
www.newtelegraphng.com www.newtelegraphng.com
 

Similar threads

C
Politics Buhari: Cyber terrorists use internet to cause fear – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
344
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics Presidency: Private jets supply arms to bandits – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
314
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Metro New Telegraph correspondent, Garba, dies – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
185
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics Buhari in Daura for APC registration – New Telegraph
Replies
0
Views
494
Chinedu Iroka
C
C
Politics ‘I’m proud to have selected you as my running mate’, Buhari celebrates Osinbajo at 64 – New Telegraph News
Replies
0
Views
472
Chinedu Iroka
C

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top