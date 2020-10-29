In Nigeria News today headlines include
- Buhari: Nigeria’s economy too fragile for a second lockdown - The Cable
- Lagos state governor, has announced plans to compensate families of policemen killed amid the #EndSARS protest.... - Legit News
- Wike pledges N20m compensation to family of slain policemen, soldiers — P.M. NEWS
- #ENDSARS: Stop Propagating Hatred Of Nigeria On Social Media - Desmond Elliot - Instablog9ja
- Wike signs Executive Order proscribing IPOB in Rivers, says it’s terrorist group - Vanguard Newspaper
- Lekki Tollgate Report: Amnesty International doesn’t run this country — Presidency reacts - Vanguard Newspaper
