Video Buhari: Nigeria’s economy too fragile for a second lockdown | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Buhari: Nigeria’s economy too fragile for a second lockdown - The Cable
  • Lagos state governor, has announced plans to compensate families of policemen killed amid the #EndSARS protest.... - Legit News
  • Wike pledges N20m compensation to family of slain policemen, soldiers — P.M. NEWS
  • #ENDSARS: Stop Propagating Hatred Of Nigeria On Social Media - Desmond Elliot - Instablog9ja
  • Wike signs Executive Order proscribing IPOB in Rivers, says it’s terrorist group - Vanguard Newspaper
  • Lekki Tollgate Report: Amnesty International doesn’t run this country — Presidency reacts - Vanguard Newspaper

Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Politics - Buhari: Nigeria’s economy too fragile for a second lockdown - The Cable

https://www.thecable.ng/buhari-nigerias-economy-too-fragile-for-a-second-lockdown
Politics - Lagos state governor, @jidesanwoolu, has announced plans to compensate families of policemen killed amid the #EndSARS protest.... - Legit News

Politics - Wike pledges N20m compensation to family of slain policemen, soldiers — P.M. NEWS

Metro - #ENDSARS: Stop Propagating Hatred Of Nigeria On Social Media - Desmond Elliot - Instablog9ja

Metro - Wike signs Executive Order proscribing IPOB in Rivers, says it’s terrorist group - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/10/wike-signs-executive-order-proscribing-ipob-in-rivers-says-its-terrorist-group/
Metro - Lekki Tollgate Report: Amnesty International doesn’t run this country — Presidency reacts - Vanguard Newspaper

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2020/10/lekki-tollgate-report-amnesty-international-doesnt-run-this-country-presidency/
