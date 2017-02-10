The All Progressive Congress, APC, has urged Nigerians protesting the current hardship to be patient with the Muhammadu Buhari administration as visible results will soon be seen. In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi in Abuja, APC urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in the face of current challenges. “There is light at the end of the tunnel,” the party says, adding that “there can be no gains without pains.” “The freedom to protest peacefully is a democratic right and the APC will continue to defend the rights of Nigerians to express their democratic rights, no matter how they choose to within the ambits of the law.