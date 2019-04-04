Featured Thread #1
President Muhammadu Buhari says no part of the country, regardless of its geographical location or political leaning, will suffer neglect during his administration.
He was speaking at the inauguration and handing over of erosion/flood control and road improvement projects at the Federal University Dutse, Jigawa state on Tuesday.
Buhari has often been accused of favouring one part above the other in his appointments and projects.
