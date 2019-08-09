President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated Imam Abubakar Abdullahi to serve in the National Ulama team for Hajj 2019.
Imam Abdullahi was well celebrated after he hid 226 christian men, women and children after they came under attack from unknown gunmen in villages around Barkin Ladi, Plateau State …
