Featured Thread #1
Buhari Not Aware of Allegations Against CJN, Onnoghen Until Saturday – Osinbajo By Joseph Erunke ABUJA–Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has absolved his principal, President Muhammadu Buhari of pre-arranging the trial of Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen before the Code of Conduct Tribunal for non declaration …
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Ho0K14
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via Vanguard News Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Ho0K14
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]