Senate President and director-general of the Atiku Presidential Campaign, Dr Bukola Saraki Wednesday claimed President Muhammadu Buhari is not in charge of affairs in Nigeria. Speaking on AIT breakfast program, Kakaaki, Saraki said the President has shown lack of capacity--
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2FN7AeX
Get More Nigeria Political News
Read more via The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News – http://bit.ly/2FN7AeX
Get More Nigeria Political News