Politics Buhari Not In Control Of Government, Says Saraki – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper

Senate President and director-general of the Atiku Presidential Campaign, Dr Bukola Saraki Wednesday claimed President Muhammadu Buhari is not in charge of affairs in Nigeria. Speaking on AIT breakfast program, Kakaaki, Saraki said the President has shown lack of capacity--

