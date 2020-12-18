Video Buhari Not Physically, Mentally Sound To Govern Nigeria—Obasanjo | Nigeria News Links


In Nigeria News today headlines include
  • Buhari Not Physically, Mentally Sound To Govern Nigeria—Obasanjo | Sahara Reporters
  • Katsina abduction: Rescue is a huge relief to the entire country & international community – Buhari – Nairametrics
  • "The Covid 19 matter has never added up" Kogi Deputy Governor, Edward David Onoja doubts the existence of Covid-19 in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji's Blog
  • Hold kidnappers of Kankara schoolboys accountable, U.S. urges Nigeria – Premium Times Nigeria
  • Govs Masari, Matawalle: How we negotiated release of Kankara schoolboys - PM News
Links to Top Nigeria News Today
Metro - Buhari Not Physically, Mentally Sound To Govern Nigeria—Obasanjo | Sahara Reporters

Politics - Katsina abduction: Rescue is a huge relief to the entire country & international community – Buhari – Nairametrics

Metro - "The Covid 19 matter has never added up" Kogi Deputy Governor, Edward David Onoja doubts the existence of Covid-19 in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji's Blog

Metro - Hold kidnappers of Kankara schoolboys accountable, U.S. urges Nigeria – Premium Times Nigeria

Metro - Govs Masari, Matawalle: How we negotiated release of Kankara schoolboys - PM News

