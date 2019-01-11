President Buhari is currently in a closed door meeting with members of the National Council of State at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. The meeting comprises of past presidents and heads of state, Chief Justices of Nigeria (CJN), leaders of the National Assembly, state governors among others.Former Nigerian leaders present at the meeting include Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of Interim National Government, Ernest Shonekan.